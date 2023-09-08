Travis Manion Foundation Kicks Off the 16th Annual 9/11 Heroes Run Race Series

DOYLESTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2023 / Kicking off this weekend, Travis Manion Foundation (TMF), one of the nation's leading veteran service organizations, will host the 16th Annual 9/11 Heroes Run 5K Race Series in more than 90 communities around the country throughout the month of September. The 9/11 Heroes Runs serve to unite our nation to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost on September 11, 2001, as well as honor our veterans, military, and first responders who serve our country and communities. USAA returns as the National Title Sponsor of the 2023 race series.

The 9/11 Heroes Run 5K series was inspired by Marine 1st Lt Travis Manion, who was killed by an enemy sniper in Iraq in April 2007 as he selflessly pulled his wounded teammates to safety. Before his final deployment, Travis visited New York City Fire Department Rescue Company 1-a group known for losing almost all their members on 9/11-and gained an even deeper devotion to defending the country's freedom ahead of his return to Iraq. The 9/11 Heroes Run serves as a reminder for the nation to never forget the heroes of that day.

"This year marks the 22nd anniversary of the attacks of September 11th, and we have an obligation to remember and to educate our younger generations about the sacrifices of that day," said Ryan Manion, President, Travis Manion Foundation. "The 9/11 Heroes Run Race Series is our opportunity to gather as a country to honor those we lost that day and in the wars since."

Registration is now open for each 9/11 Heroes Run across the country at https://www.travismanion.org/heroesrun.

About Travis Manion Foundation: Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) unites communities to strengthen America's national character by empowering veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop and lead future generations. In 2007, 1st Lt Travis Manion (USMC) was killed in Iraq while saving his wounded teammates. Today, Travis' legacy lives on in the words he spoke before leaving for his final deployment, "If Not Me, Then Who..." Guided by this mantra, veterans continue their service, develop strong relationships with their communities, and thrive in their post-military lives by serving as character role models to youth. As a result, communities prosper and the character of our nation's heroes lives on in the next generation.

About USAA: Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking, investment and retirement solutions to more than 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in eight U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 37,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

National Media Contact: Ed Donovan, Director, Communications, Travis Manion Foundation, (610) 220-1441, Edward.donovan@travismanion.org

