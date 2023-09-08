Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

US44967K1043 IMAC Holdings Inc. 08.09.2023 US44967K3023 IMAC Holdings Inc. 11.09.2023 Tausch 30:1

CA6976701079 Pampa Metals Corp. 08.09.2023 CA6976702069 Pampa Metals Corp. 11.09.2023 Tausch 2,5:1

CA64079L2049 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 08.09.2023 CA64079L3039 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 11.09.2023 Tausch 40:1

