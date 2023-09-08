Aircraft Galley Market to Reach $4.4 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global aircraft galley market is experiencing growth due to a shift in preference to providing enhanced passenger comfort, growth in air passenger traffic, growing refurbishment and renewal of old aircraft to extend aircraft life.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Aircraft Galley Market by Galley Type, Fit, Insert, Application and Region. By Galley Type (Standard Galley, Modular Galley, And Customized Galley). Further, (Line Fit and Retro Fit). Based On Insert (Electric and Non-Electric Insert). By Application (Narrow-Body, Wide-Body, And Others). Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global aircraft galley industry generated $2.4 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $4.4 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2032.



An aircraft galley is the kitchen area within an aircraft where food and beverages are prepared, stored, and, at times, heated before being served to passengers and crew during a flight. The galley holds a vital role in the interior of an aircraft, particularly on longer journeys where passengers are provided with meals and refreshments. Galleys are equipped with a range of appliances and tools necessary for meal preparation and service, which may include ovens, microwaves, coffee makers, refrigerators, and storage compartments for food, drinks, and utensils. The design and layout of galleys can vary based on the aircraft type and the specific requirements of the airline. They are typically situated in specific areas of the aircraft, often near the front or rear, depending on the aircraft's configuration.

Prime determinants of growth

The aircraft galley market is experiencing notable growth trends that reflect the evolving demands of both airlines and passengers. Airlines are investing in innovative galley designs that go beyond mere functionality, creating spaces that deliver aesthetically pleasing and comfortable environments for passengers. These designs encompass appealing aesthetics, advanced materials, and efficient layouts that contribute to a more enjoyable in-flight dining and service experience. Asia-Pacific is expected to be one of the fastest-growing regions in the global aircraft galley market during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the active presence of market players across the region and an increase in the adoption of better and more efficient cabin galleries by airlines in the region.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $2.4 billion Market Size in 2032 $4.4 billion CAGR 6.5 % No. of Pages in Report 410 Segments Covered Galley Type, Fit, Galley Insert, Application and Region. Drivers Shift in preference to provide enhanced passenger comfort Growth in Air Passenger Traffic Growing Refurbishment and Renewal of Old Aircraft to Extend Aircraft Life Opportunities Innovations in Galley Equipment Growth in Urban Air Mobility (UAM) platform Restraints Strict Regulations and Delayed Certifications High Initial Costs

Russia-Ukraine War Scenario

The impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict has been notably adverse for the aircraft galley manufacturing companies, the disruptions caused by the conflict have had a cascading effect on the supply chain. Delays in transporting components, raw materials, and finished products due to disrupted transportation networks and heightened security measures have hindered production timelines.

The uncertainty surrounding the situation prompted the airline to adjust its flight routes, impacting galley and equipment suppliers that cater to Turkish Airlines' specific needs. The conflict's implications on global aviation also extend to market dynamics.

The modular galley segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on the galley type, the modular galley segment held the highest market share in 2022 accounting for more than two-fifths of the global aircraft galley market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast timeframe. The same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2023 to 2032, due to modular galleys to align with eco-friendly initiatives, enabling airlines to make targeted improvements rather than complete overhauls. The trend toward modular galleys is fueled by the need for adaptable and space-efficient solutions. Manufacturers have the opportunity to design and provide a diverse range of modules that cater to evolving passenger needs, from health-conscious dining to integrated digital service platforms.

The line fit segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on fit, the line fit segment held the highest market share in 2022 accounting for more than half of the global aircraft galley market revenue and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment is also projected to obtain the highest CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2032, due to growing diversification of air travel demands, ranging from short-haul flights to long-haul journeys, is propelling the adoption of versatile galley configurations. Line fit galleys offer airlines the advantage of optimizing their space and layout to align with specific flight routes and passenger preferences. Emirates' customized line fit galleys on the Boeing 777X showcase the airline's dedication to innovation and passenger comfort.

The electrical segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on galley insert, the electrical segment held the highest market share in 2022 accounting for more than three-fifths of the global aircraft galley market revenue and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing relentless pursuit of passenger-centric experiences. Airlines are prioritizing onboard services to stand out in a competitive market, and electric inserts play a pivotal role in offering diverse and high-quality in-flight dining options. This aligns with the trend of customization, where airlines tailor their services to match individual passenger preferences, dietary needs, and cultural backgrounds.

The narrow-body segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on application, the narrow-body segment held the highest market share in 2022 accounting for more than two-fifths of the global aircraft galley market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to the popularity among customers owing to a single engine and less fuel consumption, which saves operating costs. In addition, oil prices are expected to fluctuate in the coming years and drive the demand for fuel-efficient planes. However, the others segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2032, Others include business jets, regional jets and among others. The introduction of advanced business jets has led to an increase in demand for aircraft interiors, which has supplemented the growth of the market.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 accounting for nearly one-third of the global aircraft galley market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, due to the airlines in North America competing to provide unique and memorable journeys, and aircraft galleys play a crucial role in enhancing in-flight services. Customized galley layouts, advanced equipment, and tailored dining options are being integrated to align with passenger preferences and cater to diverse travel segments. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2032, due to robust economic expansion, coupled with positive population dynamics and demographic characteristics, which is propelling the surge in air travel within the Asia-Pacific region's developing nations.

Leading Market Players: -

Aerolux Ltd

AVIC Cabin Systems

Boeing

Bucher Group

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

Dynamo Aviation

GAL Aerospace Group

JAMCO Corporation

RTX

Safran

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global aircraft galley market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

