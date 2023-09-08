Norsun has temporarily suspended production at its plant in Årdal, Norway, as module oversupply in Europe is affecting pricing across the solar value chain, resulting in employee layoffs through the end of this year.NorSun says that the current market situation is behind the decision to temporarily stop production in Årdal until the end of the year. The monocrystalline wafer manufacturer told workers about temporary layoffs this week, but it has not said how many people will be affected by the decision. "We can only register that the price drop and the build-up of modules in stock are creating ...

