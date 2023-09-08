Verimatrix's IBC booth theme: Security that Delivers Amazing: From Stream to Screen!

Demos for Verimatrix Streamkeeper, Counterspy and Extended Threat Defense (XTD) showcased in booth 1.D81 to highlight next generation anti-piracy and cybersecurity capabilities

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced its participation at IBC 2023 taking place September 15-18 in Amsterdam. Verimatrix's IBC booth 1.D81 will feature its award-winning anti-piracy and cybersecurity solutions relied upon by many of the top operators and content owners worldwide.

IBC serves as the world's most influential annual event for broadcast professionals worldwide, sitting at the crossroads of the media, entertainment and technology industries. The theme for Verimatrix's booth this year is: "Security that Delivers Amazing: From Stream to Screen!" and will feature a "drive-in" movie theater experience, presenting the following on the big screen:

TELUS customer innovation success story

Little Cinema customer innovation success story

Verimatrix Streamkeeper product video

Verimatrix XTD product video

Also included in the Verimatrix IBC booth are hands-on demos of its Streamkeeper, Counterspy and XTD solutions all of which enjoy ongoing adoption among the most discerning media and entertainment organizations. Verimatrix's latest Counterspy integrations with a leading set-top box manufacturer and fabless semiconductor company will also be on display.

The booth will feature a live game challenge that asks attendees if they can beat a professional esports athlete in a game of Counter Strike. Members of Team 7am, an esports team sponsored by Verimatrix, will battle it out with walk-up players who wish to test their skills.

On Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 10 a.m. on the Innovation Stage, Hall 3, Verimatrix and TELUS are scheduled to participate in an IBC panel discussion titled, "Verimatrix and TELUS Showcase First-of-Its Kind Piracy Protections for New Optik TV" Director, Architecture, Analytics and Cloud DevSecOps, TELUS. Andy Waltenspiel, a broadcast industry veteran, will serve as panel moderator.

Panel speakers include:

Dilshan De Silva, Director Technology Strategy at TELUS

Mina Nesiem, Director of Software Engineering at TELUS

Sofia Regojo, Chief Revenue Officer at Verimatrix

Maria Malinkowitsch, Senior Product Manager for Streamkeeper at Verimatrix

"From pixel to playback, Verimatrix enables entertainment experiences that wow and inspire. Our innovative solutions pave the path to possibility for creators and providers seeking to captivate audiences in a disruptive world," said Jon Samsel, Senior VP of Global Marketing at Verimatrix. "As industries evolve, we evolve, forging ahead with visionary technologies that secure tomorrow. By your side, Verimatrix identifies opportunities to deliver next-gen entertainment that amazes, while ensuring customer success and growth. For example, Little Cinema Digital's Backstage platform has hosted 15 million views to date, generating 10x the engagement of a typical digital stream, with zero content leaks thanks, in part, to Verimatrix Streamkeeper Multi-DRM and Watermarking."

For more information IBC 2023, visit www.show.ibc.org.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

