Docs/ology Films: Washington D.C. Premiere of ACROSS at the Miracle Theatre - October 4, 2023

Washington D.C. Premiere of ACROSS Set for October 4, 2023

Award-Winning Series Shares What Happens When We Set Aside Our Politics and Witness the Humanity and Faith of Asylum Seekers

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2023 / The National Association of Evangelicals (NAE) is announcing an exclusive screening of the award-winning documentary series ACROSS . This event will take place on October 4, 2023 at the historic Miracle Theatre on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. The evening will begin with opening remarks by National Community Church Lead Pastor Mark Batterson, and following the screening, the NAE will moderate a discussion between producers, cast, and immigration experts.

Filmed in Honduras, Texas, and Illinois, ACROSS weaves the journeys of everyday American Christians with families from the Northern Triangle of Central America hoping to rebuild their lives safely in the US. The series highlights the stories of three women and their children who escaped horrific abuse and violence, only to meet incredible hardships once arriving in the US. After hearing their stories and witnessing their unwavering faith, a group of faithful individuals stopped seeing migrants as news stories and committed to help.

Exclusive Washington, D.C. Premiere

October 4, 2023

7:00 p.m.

Miracle Theatre, 8th Street Southeast, Washington D.C.

6:30 p.m.

Business casual

email tamara@biscuitmediagroup.com

TICKETS to the free event

ACROSS Synopsis: Filmed in Honduras, Texas, and Illinois, this four-part documentary series follows three women and their children who escaped abuse and violence in Honduras and Guatemala, and the Texas and Midwestern churches that experienced complete transformation in their hearts when they stopped seeing these families as news headlines and started treating them like brothers and sisters.

ACROSS Producer/Director Julie Mirlicourtois spent 20 years in media working with CBS News and The Oprah Winfrey Show among others. In this four-year collaboration, she led a team of producers, cinematographers, composers, and editors with decades of experience working with Oprah, Pixar, Marvel, CBS News, NBC News, PBS, and Discovery to bring the series to life.

The project was inspired by an episode of The Maybe God Podcast called Can Loving "Illegals" Save Our Souls? released in July 2019.

About National Association of Evangelicals: Founded in 1942, the National Association of Evangelicals includes around 40 denominations and thousands of churches, schools and nonprofits, and serves a constituency of millions. The NAE provides resources, connection and influence to help evangelicals foster thriving communities and navigate complexity with biblical clarity. For more information about the NAE, visit NAE.org .

