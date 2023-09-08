Regulatory News:

Notifications referring to situation on August 31, 2023, September 1, 2023, and September 4, 2023

In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of 2 May 2007, Azelis Group NV (the "Company") (Brussels:AZE) announces that it has received two transparency notifications on September 5, 2023, and a third one on September 7, 2023:

1. Summary of the notifications

On September 5, 2023, Invesco Ltd. filed an updated transparency declaration with the Company, with a correction in section 4 to its transparency declaration dated September 4, 2023, in which it reported its holding of voting securities crossed the threshold of 5.00%.

In a second notification dated September 5, 2023, Invesco Ltd. reported that on September 1, 2023, following an acquisition of voting securities, its holding crossed the threshold of 5.00% of the shares issued by the Company.

In a third notification dated September 7, 2023, Invesco Ltd. reported that on September 4, 2023, following a disposal of voting securities, its holding crossed downwards the threshold of 5.00% of the shares issued by the Company.

On September 4, 2023, Invesco Ltd. (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 12,124,506 shares with voting rights, representing 4.97% of the total number of shares issued by the Company (243,921,719), as well as 210.173 equivalent financial instruments, representing 0.09% of the total number of voting rights issued by the Company.

2. Content of the notifications

2.1 The information mentioned hereafter was identical in all notifications:

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) Invesco Ltd. T1331, Spring Street NW, Suite 2500, Atlanta, Georgia 30309, USA

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

5%

Denominator

243,921,719

Additional information

The acquisition of the shares in the (company), by Invesco (on behalf of funds managed by affiliates of the group management companies) to Invesco Ltd, is part of the normal course of its portfolio management company activity, conducted without intent to implement a particular strategy for the company, or to exercise, as such, a specific influence on the management of the latter. The company, Invesco (on behalf of funds managed by affiliates of the group management companies) is not acting in concert with a third party and does not intend to take control of the company.

2.2. The first transparency notification dated September 5, 2023, included the following correction:

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

2.3. The second transparency notification dated September 5, 2023, included the following specific information:

Date on which the threshold is crossed

September 1, 2023

Notified details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Invesco Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Invesco Advisers, Inc. 30,882 30,882 0 0.01% 0.00% Invesco Asset Management Limited 11,386,163 11,491,138 0 4.71% 0.00% Invesco Capital Management LLC 512 512 0 0.00% 0.00% Invesco Management S.A. 673,858 673,858 0 0.28% 0.00% Subtotal 12,196,390 5.00% TOTAL 12,196,390 0 5.00% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement Invesco Asset Management Limited Shares lent to third parties 116,838 0.05% TOTAL 116,838 0.05% TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 12,313,228 5.05%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

This disclosure is made on behalf of Invesco Ltd. and relates to shares beneficially owned by various mutual and pension funds managed by Invesco Ltd. and its subsidiary companies, whereby Invesco Ltd. has discretion as to the acquisition and disposal of the shares and as to the exercise of the voting rights associated with the shares as at 01/09/2023. Invesco Ltd. is not a controlled entity. Invesco Ltd. is the parent company controlling the voting rights for the below; Invesco Advisers, Inc. 0.01%; Invesco Capital Management LLC 0.00%; Invesco Asset Management Limited 4.76%; Invesco Management S.A. 0.28%.

2.4. The third transparency notification dated September 7, 2023, included the following specific information:

Date on which the threshold is crossed

September 4, 2023

Notified details

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Invesco Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00% 0.00% Invesco Advisers, Inc. 30,882 30,882 0 0.01% 0.00% Invesco Asset Management Limited 11,491,138 11,419,254 0 4.68% 0.00% Invesco Capital Management LLC 512 512 0 0.00% 0.00% Invesco Management S.A. 673,858 673,858 0 0.28% 0.00% Subtotal 12,196,390 12,124,506 4.97% TOTAL 12,124,506 0 4.97% 0.00%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement Invesco Asset Management Limited Shares lent to third parties 210,173 0.09% TOTAL 210,173 0.09% TOTAL (A B) # of voting rights % of voting rights CALCULATE 12,334,679 5.06%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

This disclosure is made on behalf of Invesco Ltd. and relates to shares beneficially owned by various mutual and pension funds managed by Invesco Ltd. and its subsidiary companies, whereby Invesco Ltd. has discretion as to the acquisition and disposal of the shares and as to the exercise of the voting rights associated with the shares as at 04/09/2023. Invesco Ltd. is not a controlled entity. Invesco Ltd. is the parent company controlling the voting rights for the below; Invesco Advisers, Inc. 0.01%; Invesco Capital Management LLC 0.00%; Invesco Asset Management Limited 4.77%; Invesco Management S.A. 0.28%.

3. Further information

The full transparency notifications as well as the text of this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.

