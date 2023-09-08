Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

On 8 September 2023 Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c. (the "Company") bought 25,500 of its own Ordinary shares of 25p to be held in Treasury at an average price of 4,564.47 pence per share.

The Company's issued share capital now consists of 26,580,263 Ordinary shares, of which 2,318,567 shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 24,261,696.