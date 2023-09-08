Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2023) - West Island Brands Inc. (CSE: WIB) (FSE: 39N0) ("West Islands" or the "Company") announced today that its board of directors has approved a change of the Company's auditors. McGovern Hurley LLP (the "Former Auditor") has been replaced effective August 18, 2023. The audit committee and the board of directors have appointed Zeifmans LLP as the successor auditor (the "Successor Auditor"), effective August 18, 2023, until the close of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

The Company has sent a Notice of Change of Auditor (the "Notice") to the former Auditor and to the Successor Auditor and has received a letter from each, addressed to the securities commissions in each of British Columbia and Ontario stating that they agree with the information contained in the Notice. The Notice together with the letter from the Former Auditor and the letter from the Successor Auditor have been reviewed by the Company's audit committee and its board of directors and are available on SEDAR + at www.sedarplus.ca .

There is a reportable event with respect to unresolved issues, as such terms are defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations (Part 4.11), related to the audit of the Company's 2022 Financial Statements which relate to an external investigation and report commissioned by the previous incumbent board of directors. This report was obtained as part of ongoing disputes between certain incumbent Board members, and senior management of the Company including the Company's CEO. Those incumbent Board members ultimately resigned. The findings and unresolved matters identified in the investigation report relate to alleged unauthorized transactions with related parties that were not approved by the board of directors of the Company, and other internal control issues.

About West Island

West Island is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. Its subsidiary, RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. is a Dorval, Quebec based Health Canada Licence Holder with standard cultivation licence, standard processing, medical sales and sales licences.

