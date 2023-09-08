Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2023) - EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) ("EarthLabs" or the "Company"), a leading mineral exploration technology and investment company, announces that it has granted an aggregate of 13,400,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") of the Company. Of this number, 8,550,000 Options have been granted to its directors and officers, and 4,850,000 to employees and consultants of the Company. Each Option, subject to vesting provisions, entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.20 per share for a five-year term expiring on September 8, 2028.

About EarthLabs Inc.

EarthLabs Inc. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) is a mining investment and technology company that aims to maximize torque to the junior resource sector with $50M in cash and investments, a royalty portfolio and a full suite of data-driven media SaaS tools and services, including CEO.CA, the largest social media platform for resource investors, and DigiGeoData, a software-based interactive mapping interface which provides earth modeling, geology data management, and specialized financial products.

For further information please contact:

Denis Laviolette

Executive Chairman and CEO

EarthLabs Inc.

Tel: 647-345-7768

Email: investors@earthlabs.com

