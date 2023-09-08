Full Alliance Group, Inc. Announces its Wholly Owned Subsidiary DYNAMAXX International Ltd. is Pleased to Be a Key Sponsor of Billy McGehee's Third Annual Great American 9/11 Pickleball Marathon

Dynamaxx International sponsors key sponsor of Billy McGehee 3rd Annual GREAT AMERICAN 9/11 PICKLEBALL MARATHON!

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2023 / Dynamaxx International Ltd., a leading multi-level marketing company specializing in health and wellness products, in collaboration with Billy McGehee's WILD WORLD OF PICKLEBALL, and Margaritaville Resort proudly presents the 3rd Annual GREAT AMERICAN 9/11 PICKLEBALL MARATHON. This charitable event promises to be the largest pickleball fundraiser in America, benefiting four outstanding charities.

On Saturday, September 9, 2023, from 6 am to 6 pm (ET), pickleball enthusiasts, pros, celebrities, and first responders will gather on FOX SQUARE in New York City for a 12-hour marathon. This event not only commemorates the heroes and victims of 9/11 but also champions the spirit of unity, resilience, and passion for the sport.

Event Highlights:

Live Pickleball on FOX SQUARE : Witness professional pickleball players, athletes, celebrities, and our heroic first responders engage in exciting pickleball matches.

: Witness professional pickleball players, athletes, celebrities, and our heroic first responders engage in exciting pickleball matches. Play from Your Home Court : In an innovative approach, fans and supporters can play alongside from their home courts, synchronizing the nation in a simultaneous display of skill and solidarity.

: In an innovative approach, fans and supporters can play alongside from their home courts, synchronizing the nation in a simultaneous display of skill and solidarity. Supporting Charities: All proceeds from the marathon will benefit four commendable charities, propelling the mission of community service and remembrance.

"This event serves as a tribute to honor the memories of those we've lost and to celebrate the spirit of camaraderie that defines our great nation." says Billy McGehee.

About Dynamaxx International Ltd.

Dynamaxx is a fast-growing prominent multi-level marketing company that provides superior health and wellness products. With its commitment to excellence, Dynamaxx has successfully positioned itself as an industry leader, helping countless individuals lead healthier and more fulfilling lives all while earning additional income. It Pays, Ask How?

About Full Alliance Group, Inc.

Full Alliance Group, Inc. is a public holding company specializing in strategic acquisitions in the healthcare, nutraceutical, and regenerative healing marketplace. The Company provides investment capital and rapid growth to niche health businesses, offering expert insight with strategic planning, superior management tactics, a broad procurement network, and fine-tuned guidance to help them actualize their full potential. Currently, FAGI has acquired Pure Solutions, Dynamaxx, and EBO2, Inc, and is continually expanding with more clients and exploring innovative approaches to increase shareholder value while diversifying its interests.

