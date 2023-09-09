LOKLiK Made Its First Step Into the European Market at IFA 2023

LOKLiK displayed several of the most intelligent heat press machines and exact cutting machines for craft beginners with relatively quiet sound at IFA Berlin.

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2023 / LOKLiK, the DIY brand dedicated to catering to the needs of every craft lover worldwide, attended one of the world's most significant technology events, the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) 2023, with its flagship products in Berlin, Germany, from 1 to 5 September. The booth number was H2,2 - 202.

IFA Berlin, the world's premier consumer electronics and home appliance trade show, is renowned as a global stage for unveiling cutting-edge technology. At IFA 2023, there were over 2,000 exhibitors from more than 140 countries, such as Samsung, Honor, LG Electronics, Haier, and other well-known brands, and 180,000+ professionals on site. Meanwhile, this event drummed up a broad scope of media coverage with upwards of 5,000 reporters and PR agencies, showcasing the unprecedented performance worldwide.

LOKLiK, the new star in the innovative handicraft industry, captured the essence of creativity and craftsmanship at IFA Berlin and showed up with its smart machines, LOKLiK Crafter, LOKLiK ImPress Auto, LOKLiK ImPress Easy, LOKLiK ImPress Mini, and LOKLiK ImPress Auto Tumbler. The carefully curated selection of products on display underscored LOKLiK's commitment to pushing the boundaries of DIY possibilities.

"We are here with full preparation to show the world our utmost intelligent DIY machines and hope to deliver a soothing and creative lifestyle while crafting with freedom and ease," said Allen, the CMO of LOKLiK. "LOKLiK is an innovative but also ambitious craft brand committed to building up an open quaternity of materials, machines, digital content, and cultural IP, which gains great customer recognition and support."

This renowned tech event witnessed what miracles LOKLiK's latest machines, LOKLiK Crafter and LOKLiK ImPress Auto Tumbler, had demonstrated. One visitor said, "I was terrifically stunned by the LOKLiK Crafter, and cannot figure out how it can operate with such absolute quietness and cut the printed designs so precisely and efficiently." While the LOKLiK ImPress Auto Tumbler, which will be ready for the public in September, churned out delicate sublimation tumblers and mugs in a few minutes hassle-free.

"Our product team is striving consistently to implement further research and develop more convenient machines for everyone to use. Like the LOKLiK ImPress Auto is designed to release crafters' hands and cut down the possibilities of burning issues and hazards to the minimum," Emma, the LOKLiK's Sales Manager, commented. "In the next few years, LOKLiK will explore deeper and broadly diverse joint forces online and offline and convey the beauty of DIY to more people. Our official website has already gone live, and we believe it is promising for us to reach the goal of being a leading brand in the new market in Europe."

For more information, please visit: https://www.loklik.com/

For regular updates on LOKLIK, follow us on: https://www.facebook.com/LoklikOfficial

Contact Information

Kimberly Xiong

Brand PR

kimberly@loklik.com

+8619542807347

SOURCE: LOKLiK

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/782047/loklik-made-its-first-step-into-the-european-market-at-ifa-2023