Samstag, 09.09.2023
Kupfer-Player mit Joker-Assets! Projekt direkt neben produzierender Mine lädt zum Shoppen ein!
WKN: A2PNJ8 | ISIN: CA09564P1036 | Ticker-Symbol: 7BL
Frankfurt
08.09.23
13:56 Uhr
0,096 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
09.09.2023 | 02:02
145 Leser
Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.: Blue Lagoon Announces Appointment of New CFO

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 8, 2023 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG); (FSE:7BL); (OTCQB:BLAGF) announces the resignation of Carmelo Marrelli as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Marrelli for his valuable contributions to the Company and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

The Company also announces that, effective immediately, Regina Lara Yunes will assume the role of the Company's new Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Lara Yunes is a designated chartered professional accountant with a bachelor's of technology in accounting, with distinctions, from the British Columbia Institute of Technology. As a financial reporting manager at Treewalk, she provides accounting, financial reporting and compliance services to publicly listed companies. Prior to her time at Treewalk, Ms. Lara Yunes worked as an accountant with Smythe LLP, a public accounting firm, providing audit and tax services to private and public companies.

For further information, please contact:
Rana Vig
President and Chief Executive Officer Telephone: 604-218-4766
Email: rana@ranavig.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/782425/blue-lagoon-announces-appointment-of-new-cfo

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
