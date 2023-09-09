Property Deal Network in category "Networking Event" and ACDS in category "Commercial Finance Broker" have been nominated as finalists for the Midlands Property and Investment Awards in 2023.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2023) - The now international real estate networking event, Property Deal Network in category Networking Event and finance guy Steve Taylor's ACDS in category commercial finance brokerage have been nominated as finalists for the prestigious Midlands Property and Investment Awards in 2023. This recognition comes as a testament to their hard work and dedication in the field of property deals and investments through staging networking events and organising finance.

Originating in Birmingham, Property Deal Network has grown exponentially, placing additional events in key UK cities within a short period of time and then expanding internationally.

Recognizing the need for tailored marketing efforts for different audiences, the team embarked on a mission to recreate the success they had achieved in Birmingham. However, their progress was abruptly halted by the unforeseen impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, as venues gradually reopened, Property Deal Network's social media plan was put into action, and they hit the ground running. Despite facing initial challenges, their growth skyrocketed, extending not just nationally but internationally as well. Cities like Marbella, Dubai, Budapest, Zurich and Hong Kong became part of their expanding network of no cost monthly 100% networking events with no upsell of training or mentorship.

Amidst this remarkable journey, it is heartening to receive recognition in their hometown of Birmingham. Both Networking event Property Deal Network in category Networking Event and ACDS, Steve Taylor's brokerage, in category commercial finance brokerage have been nominated as finalists in the Midlands Property and Investment Awards in 2023. This acknowledgment highlights their exceptional contributions to the industry.

The Midlands Property & Investment Awards will take place on 29th September 2023 in East Side Rooms, Woodcock St, Birmingham, United Kingdom.

