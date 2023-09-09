Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2023) - The awards ceremony of the Fifth Belt and Road Initiative Short Video Competition was held in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan province, on Sept. 7.

Ninety-nine works were honored with the following awards: The Integration of Civilizations Award, the Most Beautiful BRI Co-builders Award, the Voice of the Generation Z Award, the Popularity Award (China), the Popularity Award (Overseas), the Best Technology Award, and the Excellent Work Award. Besides, 10 special awards were presented to eight enterprises and organizations for their long-term support for the competition.

Themed "Open Up a New Chapter Together through Connectivity," the Fifth BRI Short Video Competition included a global competition zone and five overseas regional competition zones. It invited builders of and participators in the BRI to tell stories of the close people-to-people bond between China and foreign countries via short videos, aiming to strengthen the international community's understanding of the BRI and China and demonstrate how Chinese modernization is assisting global development.

The event was also joined by Chinese online influencers living abroad, as well as foreign students who study in China and Gen-zers from Belt and Road countries. They recorded cultural integration with their cameras and promoted connectivity with their stories, showcasing the strong vitality of the BRI.

Over 1,000 entries from nearly 100 countries and regions across the world were submitted to the Fifth BRI Short Video Competition, which received a total of 1.3 billion views globally, including 200 million from outside China.

Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Hua Chunying delivered a speech to the competition via video, saying the BRI, a China-proposed initiative, creates opportunities for the whole world.

(Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Hua Chunying delivers a video speech)

She noted that more and more countries, international organizations and enterprises have expressed their confidence and trust in the initiative and gained tangible benefits from Belt and Road cooperation.

It is a common aspiration of both China and other participating countries to continuously tell the stories of Belt and Road cooperation and build a community with a shared future for mankind, she added.

The BRI Short Video Competition has hosted five sessions since 2019. This time, it for the first time set up overseas regional competition zones in Cambodia, Mexico, Egypt, Papua New Guinea and Croatia. Fifteen entries from these arenas won the Regional Awards.

The Fifth BRI Short Video Competition was co-hosted by the China Public Diplomacy Association, the Information Center of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, and Global Times Online.

