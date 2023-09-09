Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2023) - Bitget is delighted to share exciting news regarding the Witch Token (WITCH) listing in both the Innovation and Metaverse Zone.







BItget X WITCH

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8840/180063_9b94807714e2fbd2_001full.jpg

The Spot Grid Trading feature will become active within the first 24 hours following the listing. Below are important details about the listing of Witch Token:

Deposit Time: It's now live, allowing users to deposit Witch Tokens.

Trading Commencement: Trading for Witch Token is scheduled to begin at 11 AM (UTC) on September 11.

Withdrawal Starts: Starting from 11 AM (UTC) on September 12, users can initiate withdrawals.

Spot Trading Pair: Witch Token will be paired with USDT (WITCH/USDT) for spot trading.

Spot Grid Trading Pair: For grid trading, Witch Token can be paired with USDT (ITCH/USDT).

Fee Schedule: Detailed fee information for Witch Token trading is available.

To stay informed, please refer to our official announcement page on the Bitget website.

About Witch Token (WITCH)

Witch Token was introduced with the primary objective of facilitating participation in digital assets. Furthermore, it serves to onboard new users into a crypto-focused ecosystem. It is also a token for rewarding and granting governance rights to existing holders.

With the Witch coin, users can explore the WITCHVERSE in various ways. It includes purchasing virtual lands in the metaverse, voting, and engaging in private auctions. Witch Token is a gateway to the WITCHVERSE, with two prominent pillars: W.Craft and WITCHWORLD.

Each of these products offers a unique and exciting way to interact with digital assets:

W.Craft: This platform lets users purchase digital assets from artists and provides early access to premium digital assets.

WITCHWORLD provides a unique avenue for users to accumulate Witch Tokens.

In the background, Thecryptolaunchpad.com has been the driving force behind Witch Token's listing on Bitget. The Crypto Launchpad adds expertise to this collaboration as a renowned crypto listing company.

For all the latest updates and announcements related to the Bitget listing, please follow Witch Token on:

Website: https://witchwitch.io/

Coinmarketcap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/witch-token/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/witchwitch_sns

Telegram: https://t.me/witchofficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Za2QUQGnfa

About Bitget

Bitget is a premier global crypto exchange renowned for delivering a secure and user-centric trading environment. With an extensive portfolio of cryptocurrencies and trading solutions, Bitget has solidified its position as a reliable platform catering to the needs of both newcomers and seasoned traders.

For comprehensive details about Bitget, please visit our official website.

Contact:

Contact person: Mark Lee

Company: Witch Token

Email: official@witchwitch.io

Location: South Korea

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/180063