Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 09.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Player mit Joker-Assets! Projekt direkt neben produzierender Mine lädt zum Shoppen ein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.09.2023 | 02:42
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Osisko Green Acquisition Limited Announces Completion of Previously Announced Automatic Redemption of Class A Restricted Voting Shares

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Green Acquisition Limited (the "Corporation") announced today that the previously announced automatic redemption (the "Redemption") of the Corporation's Class A restricted voting shares (the "Class A Restricted Voting Shares") has been completed. Redemption of Class A Restricted Voting Shares held by non-registered holders with CDS Clearing and Depositary Services Inc., which represents all outstanding Class A Restricted Voting Shares, has been completed.

Each Class A Restricted Voting Shares was, as provided under the Corporation's articles, redeemed for approximately $10.3157 (the "Redemption Amount") before taking applicable withholding taxes into account. Payment of the Redemption Amount (net of any applicable taxes and other permitted deductions) constitutes the Corporation's final payment in respect of the liquidation of the escrow account that holds the proceeds of the Corporation's initial public offering. Shareholders should consult their own tax advisors with respect to applicable income tax consequences of the Redemption. There were no distributions from the escrow account with respect to the Corporation's Class B shares or warrants. The warrants terminated in accordance with their terms.

The Class A Restricted Voting Shares have been delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange, and the Corporation intends to apply to cease to be a reporting issuer in Canada.

About Osisko Green Acquisition Limited

The Corporation is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination within a specified period of time.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Osisko Green Acquisition Limited
Alexander Dann
Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary
adann@osiskogreen.com


Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.