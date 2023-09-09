PTG-ASIA: Xiao-I Presents at 2023 INCLUSION·Conference on the Bund, Advocates AI for Sustainable Future

SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2023 / Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading cognitive artificial intelligence ("AI") enterprise in China, played a prominent role at the prestigious 2023 INCLUSION·Conference on the Bund (the "INCLUSION·Conference") in Shanghai with a compelling keynote address.

This groundbreaking tech event, themed 'Technology for Sustainable Future', took place on September 7th, 2023, in Shanghai, China. It included a main forum, 36 insights forums, and an 8,000 square meter tech exhibition, providing a unique platform for over 500 global tech experts to delve into topics such as AI, large language models, quantum security, Web 3.0, and other cutting-edge technologies.

Mr. Yuan Hui, Chairman and CEO of Xiao-I, stood out at the event with his deep insights into the potential impact of large language models on the acceleration of AI singularity. Contradicting the popular belief that today's large AI models are the path to achieve the singularity, he emphasized that true self-aware AI necessitates a departure from existing theoretical frameworks.

Yet, Mr. Yuan highlighted the practical value of large language models, emphasizing their ability to spark innovations across various industries and create significant cost savings and improved efficiency. Mr. Yuan stated that this era represents the onset of a golden decade for AI, with large language models poised to reshape the socio-economic landscape and industrial ecosystem.

The INCLUSION Conference also had many distinguished figures as speakers, including science fiction author Chen Qiu Fan, Ant Group's Chief Scientist Chen Wenguang, Chairman and CEO of Ant Group Jing Xiandong, Academician and President of Shanghai Jiao Tong University Ding Kuiling, and renowned American scientist Michael Jordan who, together with Mr. Yuan, joined conversation to explore the future of technology, its economic impact, and its harmonious integration with humanity.

With over two decades of expertise in cognitive intelligence, Xiao-I has recently unveiled the Hua Zang Large Language Model. Its core features - "controllability, customizability, and deliverability" - address the three fundamental challenges faced by large language models worldwide, propelling the advancement of technology and enhancing life quality through innovation.

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I is leading the development of the global AI industry with cognitive intelligence as its core. Since its establishment in 2001, the Company has focused on natural language processing-based cognitive intelligence patents and their industrial applications. Upholding a customer-oriented core value, Xiao-I offers a range of solutions and comprehensive services from technology to products for global enterprise customers.

After over 20 years of dedicated efforts, Xiao-I's technologies have been deployed in thousands of application scenarios across various sectors, such as customer service center, intelligent finance, smart enterprises, smart energy and transportation, smart education, smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, intelligent parks, and intelligent construction and communication. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "approximates," "assesses," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may" or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

Contact

PTG-ASIA

Ms. Grace Hsu

+86 13717891416

Email: grace@ptg-asiagroup.com

SOURCE: Xiao-I Corporation





View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/782430/xiao-i-presents-at-2023-inclusionconference-on-the-bund-advocates-ai-for-sustainable-future