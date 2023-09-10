HEAR: https://audio-cd.at/page/podcast/4732/ Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the english spoken weekly Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast "Audio-CD.at Indie Podcasts"- Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" .This week in our 21st Austria weekly: After a good September Start week 36 brought lower levels for Austrian Indices, Main topic remains the forthcoming listing of EuroTeleSites, we know why, but we don't know when. News came from Vienna Airport, Andritz, Kapsch TrafficCom (2), Zumtobel, Valneva and OMV, spoken by Alison.https://boerse-social.com/21staustriaPlease rate my Podcast on Apple Podcasts (or Spotify): ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...