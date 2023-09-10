Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from ArcelorMittal, France, to supply a reversible 6-high cold-rolling mill for processing high grade non-oriented silicon steel strip (NGO) for use in electric motors. The mill is able to produce light-gauge strip, which is in high demand to produce more compact, lightweight, and energy-efficient traction motors for e-mobility. It will be an essential part of ArcelorMittal's new production complex for electrical steels at its site in Mardyck, northern France. The Andritz scope comprises the design and supply of the complete mechanical and electrical equipment, as well as supervision of installation and start-up. The core equipment will be pre-assembled and tested at the Andritz workshop in Hemer, ...

