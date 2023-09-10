Zumtobel: As previously announced on 22 August 2023, lightning group Zumtobel recorded a decline of 9% in revenues to EUR 285.6 million for the first quarter of the current 2023/24 financial year. The underlying factors of this decline include, above all, a sharp year-on-year drop of roughly 25% in revenues from the Components Segment and negative foreign exchange effects. After an adjustment for foreign exchange effects, revenues declined by 7.6%. Against this backdrop, EBIT fell to EUR 14.5 million compared to EUR 19.0 million in the previous year. The EBIT margin equals 5.1% and is only slightly lower year-on-year (Q1 2022/23: 6.1%). Net profit for the reporting period amounts to EUR 9.8 million (Q1 2022/23: EUR 10.9 million). "The massive drop of over EUR 26 million in the ...

