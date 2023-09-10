FXTMOPTION LLC: New cTrader Platform FXTMOPTION Launched with Focus on Sustainable Finance

KINGSTOWN, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2023 / Fxtmoption.com is pleased to announce its sustainable trading and portfolio building finance platform. FXTMOPTION is an emerging cTrader platform for building reliable trading portfolios.

The newly launched FXTMOPTION cTrader platform is service-oriented, and a sustainable finance platform. It is dedicated to providing an improved trading experience to its customers.

"The platform has been launched with a mission to make cTrading accessible to everyone, and bring sustainable finance into trading," said Ellice Sallyann of FXTMOPTION.

The minimum deposit and withdrawal limit of the FXTMOPTION cTrader platform is $10. Traders can easily choose from various payment options ranging from Bitcoin to bank transfer and everything in between.

For both new and experienced traders, FXTMOPTION offers the following features:

Various secure and easy-to-use instant deposit and withdrawal options. The practice helps them make deposits and withdrawals per their personal preferences.

Risk management tools to help traders make the most out of each execution.

Analytical tools to make it easier for traders to analyze the market and achieve their objectives.

In addition, the FXTMOPTION cTrader platform also provides negative balance protection.

To start trading, FXTMOPTION cTrader provides a three-step procedure: visit fxtmoption.com, click on Open Account button at the bottom of the page, and sign up for a trading account.

Assets portfolio of FXTMOPTION

Currencies: Over 100 currency pairs. The margin for the account is based on the leverage amount. However, the spread can also change according to the market conditions. Energy: Engage with the energy markets globally. Stocks: Invest or trade the most popular stock options. Metals: For diversification, metal trading opportunities for a variety of precious metals including gold, silver, and other metal options with speed, reliability and low spreads. Cryptocurrency: Trade popular cryptocurrency tokens any time of the day or year in a totally swap-free environment.

Other FXTMOPTION cTrader features:

Some other key features of the FXTMOPTION cTrader platform are as follows:

A modern trading platform: A decluttered, clean, and properly organized interface with advanced trading tools and customizable options. Charting facilities are customizable, with drawing tools, technical indicators, etc.

Communities: FXTMOPTION cTrader platform has a fast-growing community which will help with high liquidity and less risk of slippage. Exchange trading ideas and strategies.

Quick trade execution.

Guaranteed safety of your assets with multifactor authentication, data encryption and industry standard security standards.

Seamless customer support with live chat.

To know more, visit: https://fxtmoption.com/

Media Contact

Organization: FXTMOPTION LLC

Contact Person: ELLICE SALLYANN

Website: https://www.fxtmoption.com

Email: support@fxtmoption.com

Contact Number: +44 33 0001 0098

Address: St Vincent and the Grenadines

City: Kingstown

Country: Saint Vincent And The Grenadines

SOURCE: FXTMOPTION LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/782431/new-ctrader-platform-fxtmoption-launched-with-focus-on-sustainable-finance