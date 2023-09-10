Chapel of the Flowers Offers Free Vow Renewals and Onsite Wedding Reception to Couples That Donate $20 to Three Square

LAS VEGAS NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2023 / Chapel of the Flowers, a name synonymous with elegance and luxury in the world of weddings, is proud to announce an unprecedented event that will surely leave couples and their guests in awe. On September 18, 2023, in celebration of National Cheeseburger Day, the iconic Chapel of the Flowers will be offering an exclusive and intimate wedding reception featuring mouthwatering In-N-Out burgers.

Known for crafting exquisite wedding experiences and elegant ceremonies that exceed all expectations, Chapel of the Flowers is taking a bold step away from the conventional to present an experience that marries luxury with nostalgia. While the venue has never offered drive-thru weddings, they are thrilled to introduce a fun and unforgettable way to celebrate love.

The centerpiece of this unique event is the In-N-Out Cookout Truck, which will be parked on the Chapel of the Flowers property from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. Couples, along with their cherished guests, will have the opportunity to indulge in the iconic flavors of In-N-Out burgers, adding a touch of warmth and intimacy to their special day.

"We have always been dedicated to providing our couples with the most elegant and luxurious wedding experiences," says Cynthia Sharpe, Director of Storytelling. "While we don't offer greasy drive-thru weddings, we are excited to introduce the joy of celebrating national cheeseburger day into our celebrations. It's a way for us to honor tradition while creating a uniquely enjoyable experience for our couples and their guests."

In addition to the burger festivities, Chapel of the Flowers will unveil an exclusive Free Vow Renewal Package that includes an onsite wedding reception, available for one day only, September 18, 2023.

Couples can qualify for the Free Vow Renewal + Reception Package by donating to Three Square, a local Las Vegas charity-or the leading hunger relief organization in Southern Nevada, Chapel of the Flowers is offering free vow renewals to couples who donate just $20 to this deserving cause.

Chapel of the Flowers' dedication to creating moments that last a lifetime is what sets them apart, and this event is a testament to their innovative spirit and commitment to exceeding expectations. Couples seeking an enchanting blend of luxury and nostalgia need look no further than Chapel of the Flowers and the exclusive onsite reception will feature Inn N Out Burgers on September 18, 2023.

For more information about this unique event and the exclusive In-N-Out Wedding Package, please contact a Wedding Planner at marryme@littlechapel.com or 702-735-4331.

*This is not a sponsored event, Chapel of the Flowers has booked the In-N-Out Cookout Truck in honor of National Cheeseburger Day and has decided to additionally create a separate Chapel of the Flowers package to tie in with the theme to make your special day even more nostalgic.



Contact Information

Cynthia Sharpe

Director of Storytelling

cindy.sharpe@littlechapel.com

7024357331



SOURCE: Chapel of the Flowers

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/782598/chapel-of-the-flowers-offers-free-vow-renewals-and-onsite-wedding-reception-to-couples-that-donate-20-to-three-square