SecuX Technology Inc.: SecuX Shield BIO Revolutionizes Crypto Security: Introducing the Ultra-Slim Biometric Cold Wallet at TOKEN 2049

SINGAPORE, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned for its innovative streak in blockchain security since 2018, SecuX is poised to reveal its latest creation, the Shield BIO card-type hardware wallet, at TOKEN 2049 - one of the crypto industry's marquee events scheduled for 13-14 September 2023 in Singapore. The Shield BIO is emblematic of next-gen crypto security, masterfully combining biometric fingerprint authentication with the handy format of a credit card.

At the heart of this avant-garde wallet is the military-grade Secure Element chip, synonymous with the robust security features of all SecuX hardware wallets, ensuring unparalleled protection for digital treasures. The incorporation of biometric technology enhances this security, ensuring only authenticated users can access their assets.

"Our trajectory in the industry underscores our commitment to pioneering unmatched blockchain security solutions. The Shield BIO Card Wallet is a testament to our unwavering dedication to supreme security, top-notch functionality, and sleek design," commented Peter Chen, CEO at SecuX.

The breadth of SecuX's commitment to blockchain security shines through its diverse product lineup. Highlights include the V20 crypto wallet, renowned for supporting a staggering 10,000+ coins and tokens, and the SecuX Nifty - an NFT-display hardware wallet that bagged the prestigious iF design award in 2023. Additionally, the company's payment terminals are tailored for the ever-evolving crypto sphere; and the XSEED series, offering robust steel cold storage solutions, further elevates its standing in the blockchain community.

2023 has been especially noteworthy for SecuX, marked by key alliances with cybersecurity behemoth Trend Micro, birthing the co-branded W20 wallet, and a collaboration with ASUS Metaverse on the groundbreaking MnemonicX 2048 soul-bound NFT initiative.

"In an ever-evolving crypto world, the demand for robust yet user-centric security solutions grows exponentially. The Shield BIO isn't merely a product; it's an assurance of peace of mind," Peter Chen emphasized.

To delve deeper into the Shield BIO Card Wallet or explore other SecuX innovations, please visit https://secuxtech.com

About SecuX

Pioneering the blockchain security realm since 2018, SecuX consistently raises the bar with its groundbreaking solutions in the cryptocurrency sector. From hardware wallets to cold storage offerings, SecuX stands tall as a paragon of security and design excellence.

Meet SecuX at TOKEN 2049:

Date: September 13 - 14, 2023

Booth Number: M46, Level 5

Location: Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2204228/SecuX_Shield_BIO_Card_Wallet_580px_3x.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/secux-shield-bio-revolutionizes-crypto-security-introducing-the-ultra-slim-biometric-cold-wallet-at-token-2049-301921064.html