Montag, 11.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Player mit Joker-Assets! Projekt direkt neben produzierender Mine lädt zum Shoppen ein!
Toyota Boshoku ASIA has signed a contract with Comarch for the implementation of e-invoicing in Thailand

BANGKOK, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comarch will support Toyota Boshoku Asia to set up an e-invoicing solution in preparing, delivering and storing digital documents, with digital signature for tax invoice and receipt complying with Thailand's Revenue Department conditions and requirements.

Comarch Logo

"We are delighted that Toyota Boshoku Asia has chosen Comarch as its e-invoicing service provider in Thailand, which allows us to expand our business in Asia and sectors in which Comarch operate. We strongly believe that our international experience in e-invoicing for over 20 years, in combination with our strong focus on the quality of the data exchange, will make us a successful long-term partner" - says Jakub Frankiewicz, Consulting Director at Comarch

"We selected Comarch as the service provider because of their extensive expertise in data exchange solutions and their overall competence in e-invoicing compliance, combined with the opportunity to accomplish all our business requirements flexibly" - says Pathaveeroje Chaemchaeng, IT Manager at Toyota Boshoku Asia

"We are pleased and honored to strengthen our partnership with Toyota Boshoku Asia. This partnership will enable Comarch to apply our advanced e-invoicing expertise and further expand our customer base in the ASIA region. Customers like these contribute to the strength of our success and growth" - says Vince Cirillo, Business Solution Manager at Comarch

About Toyota Boshoku

Toyota Boshoku Group, one of the world's premium interior systems suppliers and filter manufacturers, develops and produces interior components and unit components for the automotive industry. The main office of Toyota Boshoku Corporation is based in Kariya City, Japan.

The wholly owned subsidiary, Toyota Boshoku Asia (TBAS), and its affiliates employ over 11,000 team members in about 20 locations throughout Thailand, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan, Vietnam, Australia, Laos and Pakistan. TBAS group is a premier manufacturer of automotive interior systems, which include seats, door trims, headliners, substrate, and carpet in addition to air and oil filters for a variety of customers.

For more information about the seamless transition to e-invoicing, register for our webinar.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2205667/Comarch_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2205666/Toyota_Boshoku_Asia_Logo.jpg

Toyota Boshoku Asia Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/toyota-boshoku-asia-has-signed-a-contract-with-comarch-for-the-implementation-of-e-invoicing-in-thailand-301922083.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
