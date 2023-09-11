Already last year, the investment company Altech Advanced Materials positioned itself as a company for novel battery technology. Thanks to the investments in the project companies SILUMINA ANODES and CERENERGY, it has succeeded in gaining a foothold in the growth markets for e-mobility and stationary battery storage with novel materials and groundbreaking technologies. In this context, the further goals are clearly defined. Together with the Group's partners, the Heidelberg-based company wants to make a positive contribution to the energy transition and thus participate in the rapidly growing market for battery systems. Three milestones expected before the end of this year could push the share into higher territory.

