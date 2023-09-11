Initial results from the Mayo Clinic HELP-MI and the Imperial College London TELE-ACS trials to be presented at the Vulnerable Plaque and Patient Meeting (VPM) 2023.

SHL Telemedicine Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHLT, SIX: SHLTN;) ("SHL" or the "Company"), a leading provider and developer of advanced personal telemedicine solutions, is pleased to announce that initial results from trials conducted by the Mayo Clinic (as part of a previously announced collaboration) and by Imperial College London will be featured in two upcoming presentations at the Imperial Vulnerable Plaque and Patient Meeting 2023 (VPM). Both trials relate to the utilization of SHL's patented and FDA cleared SmartHeart® 12-lead ECG technology for remote monitoring of post-MI (heart attack) patients at home.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230910078442/en/

SHL Telemedicine Logo

These presentations are both scheduled during Session 4 on Day 3 (20 September 2023) of the conference, and can be attended virtually for free:

Naseer Alshahrani, BSEMS MSc, in collaboration with Dr. Ramzi Khamis from Imperial College London , will discuss initial results from the TELE-ACS randomized control study, showcasing the benefits of telemedicine in post-ACS (Acute Coronary Syndrome) care; and

, will discuss initial results from the TELE-ACS randomized control study, showcasing the benefits of telemedicine in post-ACS (Acute Coronary Syndrome) care; and Dr. Joerg Hermann from the Mayo Clinic will discuss initial results from the HELP-MI randomized control study, that evaluates the incidence of emergency department visits, rehospitalizations and MACE (Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events), and cost-effectiveness over a period of 90 days following the first hospitalization for heart attack for patients using SmartHeart® 12 lead ECG. Notably, 12 Lead ECG is the gold standard ECG for diagnosing heart attack.

"For years now, we have established and proven our technology's value for Post MI (heart attack) patients, including significant reductions in mortality and readmission rates. The underlying hypothesis of the HELP-MI and TELE-ACS trials is that the telemonitoring of patients at home, with the use of SmartHeart® 12 lead ECG, may decrease general and cardiac emergency department presentation and hospital readmission rates, and at a lower healthcare utilization cost compared to patients with standard therapy alone" said Erez Nachtomy, CEO of SHL Telemedicine. "We are excited and optimistic that the outcomes of these new studies, in collaboration with two esteemed healthcare institutions, will present results that reflect SHL's accumulated experience in this field, and that our SmartHeart® platform will have important clinical implications for telemedicine and remote patient monitoring."

Register for free to virtually participate at VPM 2023:

The "Imperial Vulnerable Plaque and Patient Meeting 2023 (VPM)" is a distinguished think-tank event that brings together world-leading scientists, clinical leaders, and industry experts to exchange knowledge in the field of ischaemic heart disease. The conference will be held virtually on September 18 20th, 2023. SHL Telemedicine is proud to be a SILVER level industry supporter of this conference. Interested participants can register for free and view the presentations online. For more details and registration, please visit:https://www.millbrook-events.co.uk/event/2e4281fc-e264-4abe-aaa5-52b8b12f79a9/regProcessStep1

About SHL Telemedicine

SHL Telemedicine is engaged in developing and marketing personal telemedicine systems and the provision of medical call center services, with a focus on cardiovascular and related diseases, to end users and to the healthcare community. SHL Telemedicine offers its services and personal telemedicine devices to subscribers utilizing telephonic and Internet communication technology. SHL is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SHLTN, ISIN: IL0010855885, Security No.: 1128957) and on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange (SHLT, ISIN: US78423T2006, CUSIP: 78423T200).

For more information, please visit our website at www.shl-telemedicine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the information contained in this press release contains forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. SHL Telemedicine undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230910078442/en/

Contacts:

Fabienne Farner, IRF, Phone: +41 43 244 81 42, farner@irf-reputation.ch