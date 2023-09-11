Anzeige
Montag, 11.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Player mit Joker-Assets! Projekt direkt neben produzierender Mine lädt zum Shoppen ein!
WKN: A2JQRU | ISIN: FR0013344173 | Ticker-Symbol: 5RO
Frankfurt
11.09.23
08:08 Uhr
47,700 Euro
-0,800
-1,65 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCHE BOBOIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCHE BOBOIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,60048,80008:41
Actusnews Wire
11.09.2023 | 08:23
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ROCHE BOBOIS: MONTHLY NEWSLETTER


August 2023

Roche Bobois, the global leader in the high-end furniture market and the epitome of the French Art de Vivre, publishes its latest news every month.

OPENING IN DENVER, USA (directly operated)
Roche Bobois opened a new store in the United States in August, in Denver, the capital of the state of Colorado. Located in the Cherry Creek Shopping Center, one of the city's must-visit areas, known for its designer boutiques and luxury brands, this new store benefits from a premium location previously occupied by Hermès. This opening brings the number of directly-operated stores in the United States to 36.

TRANSFER OF ROCHE BOBOIS HAMBURG (directly-operated)
Roche Bobois is continuing its policy of relocating its stores in premium environments, with the transfer of the Hamburg store in Germany. This new 500m² space is now located in the heart of the city, on Neuer Wall, an exclusive shopping street where the biggest luxury brands are concentrated. This new location is already generating high footfall. Roche Bobois has 9 directly-operated stores in Germany.

Other news

FILM FESTIVAL, ANGOULÊME, FRANCE
Roche Bobois is delighted to support the Angoulême Francophone Film Festival, held from 22 to 27 August. This festival, which has become a not-to-be-missed event, has been celebrating French-speaking cinema for 16 years. Roche Bobois has fitted out several areas of the town used by the festival, including the Bardines gardens, a special meeting place for artists and the media.

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 333 directly operated stores and franchises (at 30 June 2023) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (including Bruno Moinard, Jean Nouvel, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Kenzo Takada, and Bina Baitel) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2022 retail sales of €652.5 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €558.9 million and Cuir Center €93.6 million.

Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2022 amounted to €408.5 million.

For more information, please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

Actus Finance & Communication

Investor relations

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

apetureaux@actus.fr / +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

Press relations

Serena BONI

sboni@actus.fr / +33 (0)6 19 37 55 31

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-81684-monthly_newsletter_august23.pdf

