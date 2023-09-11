Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Kupfer-Player mit Joker-Assets! Projekt direkt neben produzierender Mine lädt zum Shoppen ein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QA53 | ISIN: SE0014730719 | Ticker-Symbol: 384A
Frankfurt
08.09.23
08:03 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHROMOGENICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHROMOGENICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMPIO
AMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMPIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC0,181+7,10 %
CHROMOGENICS AB0,0020,00 %
OPTIMUM VENTURES LTD0,063+0,80 %
VERGNET SA0,0010,00 %
WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC91,30-0,33 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.