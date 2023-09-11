Das Instrument APH0 US03209T2087 AMPIO PHARMAC. NEW -,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.09.2023

The instrument APH0 US03209T2087 AMPIO PHARMAC. NEW -,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.09.2023



Das Instrument VRQ1 FR001400HMK8 VERGNET S.A. EO 0,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.09.2023

The instrument VRQ1 FR001400HMK8 VERGNET S.A. EO 0,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.09.2023



Das Instrument 41Q CA68405D1096 OPTIMUM VENTURES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.09.2023

The instrument 41Q CA68405D1096 OPTIMUM VENTURES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.09.2023



Das Instrument WWFA US98156Q1085 WW ENTERTAIN A DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.09.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 12.09.2023

The instrument WWFA US98156Q1085 WW ENTERTAIN A DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 11.09.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 12.09.2023



Das Instrument 384A SE0014730719 CHROMOGENICS AB O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 11.09.2023

The instrument 384A SE0014730719 CHROMOGENICS AB O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 11.09.2023

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken