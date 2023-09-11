EQS-News: Bitgamo S.A. / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

Bitgamo to Bring 75 Crypto ATMs in Europe in 2024



11.09.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Luxembourg-- Bitgamo , a fast growing crypto to fiat exchange, is pleased to announce that it will open as many as 75 crypto ATMs all over Europe in 2024. The company has already gained tremendous traction in the recent months as the only no-KYC crypto to fiat exchange that offers significantly higher exchange rate than any other platform for Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum. Stand-alone electronic kiosks where users can sell cryptocurrencies for cash, crypto automated teller machines (ATMs) are extremely popular nowadays among crypto enthusiasts. Bitgamo informs that all their upcoming crypto ATMs will offer the best rate in the market for customers looking to sell their crypto. As a crypto to fiat exchange, Bitgamo has already created a huge impact on the market by offering up to 10% higher rates compared to all other existing exchanges. In order to provide this benefit to its customers, Bitgamo employs a robust third-party network to redistribute cryptocurrencies to the Middle East and other regions where obtaining crypto is difficult because of unfavorable government policies. The quick rise of Bitgamo can also be attributed to its no-KYC exchange policy that allows users to exchange crypto without providing any sensitive personal information or registration. In the history of crypto, no other company has so far has been able to provide this facility to its customers. Being a company based out of Luxemburg, it is not mandatory for Bitgamo to request KYC documents for its users because the country's law treats crypto as a form of asset. Bitgamo has also outpaced all its competitors in terms of speed of crypto to fiat transactions. Many users have mentioned in their reviews that they were able to complete transactions in around 20 minutes. The platform is extremely user-friendly, and there is a 24/7 live support to help users with all their issues. "It's an incredibly exciting time for the digital asset industry. Having already achieved several key milestones over the last few months, Bitgamo is now ready for the next stage of growth," said Gabriel Weber, Director of Communications from Bitgamo. "In 2024, we are all set to install 75 crypto ATMs throughout Europe. Just like our online platform, these ATMs will also provide you the best market rate." To find out more about Bitgamo , please visit https://bitgamo.com/ About Bitgamo: Bitgamo is a cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2020 by a noted financial group with the vision to introduce the benefits of crypto in countries where it is difficult to buy or own cryptocurrencies while addressing privacy related concerns. By redistributing cryptocurrencies through multiple third-parties, Bitgamo offers up to 10% higher price compared to market price. Gabriel Weber press@bitgamo.com



11.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

