Shell, which acquired Sonnen four years ago, is now actively seeking a majority shareholder for the Germany storage system specialist.From pv magazine Germany Shell has put Sonnen up for sale, according to Handelsblatt. The German news outlet now values Sonnen - which Shell acquired for for €500 million ($536.8 million) four year ago - at €1.35 billion to €1.8 billion. The oil giant reportedly wants to sell off all of the German energy storage company, or at least 51% of it. Sonnen, one of the world's largest providers of PV home storage, has experienced continuous growth in recent years. It ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...