REC has developed a new series of heterojunction solar panels with efficiencies up to 22.6% and an operating temperature coefficient of -0.24% per degree Celsius.Singapore-based PV module manufacturer REC has developed residential solar modules based on its Alpha heterojunction cell technology. "With this newest pioneering product, based on the advanced heterojunction cell technology (HJT), REC continues to enable customers to maximize the output of their rooftop installations," the company said, noting that the new panels are the most powerful residential products it has developed. The REC Alpha ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...