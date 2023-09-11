The uranium market remains hot and a price test could be imminent. We explain why. The transformative restructuring of Latitude Uranium has positioned the company strongly, diversified and reduced risk. The acquisition of the Angilak project in particular was a smart move, as $95 million has already been invested here in the past. And again a company is spun off from Consolidated Uranium: Premier American Uranium closed its private placement with almost CAD 7 million at a price of CAD 1.50 per unit. Company overview: Latitude Uranium Inc. - https://latitudeuranium.com ISIN: CA50545P3097 , WKN: A3DE7M , FRA: EI1.F More videos about Latitude Uranium Inc. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/latitude-uranium-inc/ Consolidated Uranium Inc. - https://www.consolidateduranium.com/ ISIN: CA45935R1055 , WKN: A3CVY0 , FRA: 1WM.F , TSXV: CUR.V More videos about Consolidated Uranium Inc. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/consolidated-uranium-inc/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Market Analysis & Research Exploration Company Presentation Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV