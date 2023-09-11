ICON Meals Announces Partnership With the Dallas Cowboys

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / ICON Meals is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with the Dallas Cowboys. Both organizations are committed to being the best at their craft and this partnership will showcase a shared commitment to using nutrition to win on and off the field.





ICON Meals & Cowboys Partnership

ICON Meals Partners with The Dallas Cowboys





As a world-renowned NFL franchise, the Dallas Cowboys organization has consistently strived for excellence on and off the field. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are also recognized as being the best in the world. The partnership with ICON Meals, a leading provider of premium, nutritionally balanced meals, aligns perfectly with the organizations' mutual dedication to maintaining optimal performance and well-being.

"We are honored to become the exclusive meal provider for the Dallas Cowboys organization," said Todd Abrams, Founder and CEO of ICON Meals. "Our mission is to empower individuals to fuel their ambitions, and there is no better match than with an iconic organization that embodies determination, teamwork, and success."

This partnership will showcase ICON Meals' reputation for delivering top-notch meals made from the finest ingredients catering to the specific nutritional requirements of the individual - offering a diverse menu catering to a range of dietary preferences - from high-protein to vegetarian options.'

"We are excited to join forces with ICON Meals as our exclusive meal provider," said Kelli Finglass, Director of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. "Nutrition plays a pivotal role in our team's performance and recovery. Partnering with ICON Meals ensures that our team has access to high-quality, customizable meals that meet their specific dietary needs."

The collaboration between the Dallas Cowboys and ICON Meals extends beyond the field. Both entities share a common goal of inspiring individuals to live healthier, more vibrant lives. This partnership will undoubtedly resonate with fans who are looking to adopt a more nutritious and balanced lifestyle.

Fans can look forward to exciting initiatives, promotions, and experiences stemming from this dynamic partnership, as both the Dallas Cowboys and ICON Meals continue to shape the landscape of sports nutrition.

Learn more about the ICON Meals & Dallas Cowboys collaboration at: https://iconmeals.com/cowboys

For more information on ICON Meals visit https://iconmeals.com or follow them on social media:

Instagram - https://instagram.com/iconmeals

Facebook - https://facebook.com/iconmeals

Twitter - https://twitter.com/iconmeals

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/c/iconmealsofficial

For media inquiries, please contact:

[Greg Clausen] [1-844-879-4266] [greg@iconmeals.com]

About ICON Meals: ICON Meals is a leading provider of chef-prepared, nutritionally balanced meals designed to support a wide range of dietary goals. With a commitment to quality and taste, ICON Meals empowers individuals to achieve their fitness and wellness aspirations.

Contact Information

Greg Clausen

Partnerships

greg@iconmeals.com

844-879-4266

SOURCE: ICON Meals

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/782630/icon-meals-announces-partnership-with-the-dallas-cowboys