Societe BIC: BIC Investor Update and Horizon Strategic Plan Interim Review

Clichy, France, September 11, 2023

BIC Investor Update and Horizon Strategic Plan Interim Review

BIC's Horizon strategic plan objectives by year-end 2025 (a):

• Annual Net Sales: growth of 5 - 7% (b)

•Adjusted EBIT margin: improvement approx. 150bps from 2022 level of 14.0%

•Free Cash Flow: generation of an additional €20 million annually from 2024 above its current

>€200 million objective

•Sustainable Development: 100% of BIC packaging will be reusable, recyclable, or compostable

BIC, a world leader in Stationery, Lighters and Shavers, is today hosting an Investor Update event in Paris from 2:00 p.m. CET, to deliver an interim update on its five-year Horizon Strategic Plan.

Management will provide an overview of BIC's pivot to growth, which has been underpinned by new internal capabilities developed since the launch of Horizon in late 2020. Horizon brings together a set of interconnected initiatives that have resulted in BIC's transformation into a business that is delivering accelerated growth, improved efficiency and generating robust cash flows. Based on the initial 5-year financial and operational objectives to 2025, BIC had demonstrated its ability to execute Horizon through its accomplishments to date.12

Accomplishments to date:

• Net Sales: increased by approx. €600 million (c)

• Free Cash Flow: generation of +€200 million expected for the 5th successive year in 2023

• Sustainable development: 70% of packaging is reusable, recyclable or compostable (d)

• Funding profitable growth: approx. €370 million Capex and approx. €170 million M&A (e)

• Sustainable shareholder returns: €550 million (f)

Gonzalve Bich, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "I am proud of the progress made by our teams on meeting the Horizon Strategic plan objectives we set ourselves in November 2020. When we launched Horizon, we set out a new vision for BIC, one that harnesses the capabilities we have built to become a more consumer-centric company, without eroding the strong manufacturing and distribution-led competencies synonymous with BIC. With that in mind, we have built new commercial and operational capabilities and reduced complexity to increase efficiency and stay true to our vision.

xAs we look ahead to 2025, I see continued upside as these new initiatives unlock greater potential across the Group. Our teams have been driving sales growth with new go-to-market capacity globally, increased focus and investment. Our Revenue growth management and operations teams have been leading by a) growing value ahead of volume, behind price and mix, b) simplifying the portfolio and

maximizing the value of our SKUs, c) improving our promotion effectiveness. Meanwhile, we are successfully leveraging our global supply chain to minimize our cost of production, ensure supply security and reduce lead time to shelf for our customers. By tapping into our deep data insights, we are maximizing our ability to innovate and create everyday essentials that bring simplicity and joy to people all over the world with our products. All of our actions are underpinned by our commitments toward Sustainability and the Group's resilience."

Constant currency basis: constant currency figures are calculated by translating the current year figures at prior year monthly average exchange rates.

Adjusted EBIT: adjusted means excluding normalized items.







Adjusted EBIT margin: adjusted EBIT as a percentage of Net Sales. Free Cash Flow: net cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures (CAPEX). Free cash flow does not include acquisitions and proceeds from the sale of businesses

About BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationary, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox, and more. In 2022, BIC Net Sales were €2,233.9 million. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It has received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X (previously Twitter), or YouTube.

