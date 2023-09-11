Bouygues Telecom Unveils its Selection of Kaltura to Power Next-Generation TV Service

New York, NY, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaltura , the Video Experience Cloud, announced today that leading French multiservice provider Bouygues Telecom , with over 4.8 million subscribers, has unveiled its selection of Kaltura's technology to power its next-generation IPTV and OTT digital TV service.

Bouygues Telecom chose Kaltura's proven Cloud TV technology as the foundation for its TV service. The next-generation TV service will be powered by Kaltura's cloud-based TV Platform providing content, service, subscriber, household, and offer management. Bouygues Telecom is set to migrate its existing TV service from an on-prem deployment to a cloud-based operation. This move will enable the next-generation TV service to leverage the agility and interactivity of the cloud alongside broadcast-grade scalability and resilience, while also reducing service complexity and costs.

"We are thrilled to have been selected as the vendor of choice by Bouygues Telecom, a truly premium service provider," said Shuki Eytan, General Manager Media & Telecom at Kaltura. "By embracing today's Cloud TV, which combines the best of IPTV and OTT, telcos can embark on the digital transformation that enables them to provide leading-edge offerings. We very much look forward to finish implementing and launching an advanced, next-generation TV platform to Bouygues Telecom that enables the operator to successfully pursue its TV content strategy, and to deliver a next-level entertainment offering to France's consumers and partners."

Bouygues Telecom relies on CommScope's telecommunications expertise to integrate and roll out the project to Bouygues Telecom. "We're delighted to be working together with Kaltura to deliver a leading-edge technology platform that will help Bouygues Telecom provide an advanced next-gen video entertainment service to subscribers," said Ray Bontempi, VP, Product Management ANS at CommScope.

Kaltura's TV platform will support Bouygues Telecom in its TV content and services strategy. The operator will be able to offer its subscribers an advanced service that brings together popular multimedia content from its partners, seamlessly combining the operator's own content with multiple third-party services to create a customer-centric offering that is both compelling and personalised.

Jean Paul ARZEL, Chief Technical Officer at Bouygues Telecom said: "We are developing our next-generation TV service to offer an attractive and best-in-class experience, providing agility and efficiency to integrate new services, with systems and functionalities that are always up-to-date."

Moving traditional on-premise functions and infrastructure to the cloud enables the operator to be more flexible, to adapt, and to embrace media evolution, while optimizing network and other resource management. Bouygues Telecom joins operators around the globe that have turned to Kaltura, with its extensive Cloud TV know-how and array of state-of-the-art solutions, to help with their super-aggregation journey.