Pressemitteilung der Multitude SE:

Invitation to Multitude SE's Capital Markets Day 2023 - Join us virtually in HelsinkiMultitude SE (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Multitude" or "the Group") warmly invites financial analysts, institutional investors, and media to its Capital Markets Day 2023, to be held virtually, on Tuesday, 21 November 2023 at 10:00 CET.

The Group's top management will provide an update on the Group's strategic ambitions, growth opportunities, and financial targets.

Registration for the event on our company website will open closer to the date, and a reminder and further details will follow.

Participants will have an opportunity to ask questions after the presentations. A recording of the presentation will be available on the Multitude website after the event.

Multitude with EBIT growth of 66% in H1 fully on track to reach FY 2023 EBIT guidance of EUR 45 million

- EBIT in H1 2023 at EUR 20.9 million with 66% growth year-on-year- Net profit in H1 2023 at EUR 7.5 million with 251% growth year-on-year- Strong cash position and robust payment behaviour- Multitude is on track to reach EBIT guidance of EUR 45 million for FY 2023

Helsinki, 24 August 2023 - ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...