The acquisition of Atomic Hub will support Spielworks' efforts to maintain the diverse NFT landscape on WAX while creating new avenues for wider adoption of blockchain gaming

Spielworks, a leading blockchain startup bridging Web3 and traditional gaming, welcomes Atomic Hub into the constellation of its products and services. Through this acquisition, Spielworks intends to preserve and continue developing the Atomic Hub NFT marketplace and its byproducts and fully integrate its Wombat wallet and the $WOMBAT token with the platform.

Spielworks will leverage Atomic Hub's existing developments to enrich its NFT-related offerings, such as browsing, trading and collecting non-fungible assets. In turn, the company hopes to bring more of its users to explore Atomic Hub on other networks, such as EOS and Immutable X.

Spielworks has built one of the fastest-growing blockchain gaming ecosystems in the market, boasting more than 3.8 million sign-ups and 65 thousand daily active users. The ecosystem incorporates the Wombat app, doubling as a wallet, a crypto rewards platform and a game launcher featuring more than 100 AA and AAA supported Web3 and mainstream titles, and the Top 15 NFT staking game Wombat Dungeon Master, counting more than 1.5 million staked NFTs to date.

"We're very excited about all the prospects opening up for both us and Atomic Hub," says Adrian Krion, CEO and co-founder of Spielworks. "Drawing from both our strengths and experiences, together with the Atomic Hub team we are committed to bringing asset trading and Web3 gaming to a whole new level, setting a new standard for the industry."

About Spielworks

With its headquarters located in Berlin, Spielworks was founded in 2018 by Swen E. Hallasch and Adrian Krion. Spielworks brings the benefits of blockchain to mass-market gaming: True ownership of digital assets, secure handling of tokens and comfortable interaction with exceptional blockchain games. For more information, visit https://wombat.app.

About Atomic Hub

AtomicHub.io (https://www.AtomicHub.io) is the world's busiest non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, a one-stop solution for the creation, sale and trade of blockchain gaming items and digital collectibles, which is already used by millions of loyal users who care deeply about their home on planet Earth. AtomicHub.io is the largest NFT marketplace on the carbon-neutral WAX blockchain, the EOS blockchain and the Immutable X network. Since its launch in 2020, customers of AtomicHub.io have traded more than USD $560MM in NFTs across more than 23MM secondary market sales.

