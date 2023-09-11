Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for OncoZenge AB is updated (465/23)

On August 3, 2023, the shares in OncoZenge AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to the Company's decision to pause the development of BupiZenge and the intention to seek a company within the life science sector to make a reverse take-over or to merge with. The Company has further stated that if a reverse take-over or a merger is not deemed possible, or if sufficient financing is not secured, the alternative is to liquidate the Company. On August 23, 2023, the shares in the Company were also given observation status on the grounds that the Company's board of directors consisted of only one board member. On September 8, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that two new members had been elected to the Company's board of directors, thereby consisting of three board members. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the grounds for the observation status for the shares in OncoZenge AB (ONCOZ, ISIN code SE0015504097, order book ID 216185). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.