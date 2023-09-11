Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Nachfrageboom bei Silber! Hightech Branche on fire und nichts geht ohne Silber!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNQR | ISIN: SE0015504097 | Ticker-Symbol: 8LY
Frankfurt
11.09.23
08:05 Uhr
0,204 Euro
+0,001
+0,49 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONCOZENGE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONCOZENGE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
11.09.2023 | 12:46
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for OncoZenge AB is updated (465/23)

On August 3, 2023, the shares in OncoZenge AB (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to the Company's decision to pause the
development of BupiZenge and the intention to seek a company within the life
science sector to make a reverse take-over or to merge with. The Company has
further stated that if a reverse take-over or a merger is not deemed possible,
or if sufficient financing is not secured, the alternative is to liquidate the
Company. 

On August 23, 2023, the shares in the Company were also given observation
status on the grounds that the Company's board of directors consisted of only
one board member. 

On September 8, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that
two new members had been elected to the Company's board of directors, thereby
consisting of three board members. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the grounds
for the observation status for the shares in OncoZenge AB (ONCOZ, ISIN code
SE0015504097, order book ID 216185). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.