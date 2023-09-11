Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR), a leader in helping the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life's most essential resource, will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley 11th Annual Laguna Conference on September 14, 2023.

Chief Financial Officer Robert P. Fishman will present at approximately 11:45 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of Pentair's website (www.pentair.com). A replay of this presentation will be available within 24 hours after the conclusion of Mr. Fishman's remarks and will remain available on the website through December 13, 2023.

About Pentair plc

At Pentair, we help the world sustainably move, improve, and enjoy water, life's most essential resource. From our residential and commercial water solutions, to industrial water management and everything in between, Pentair is focused on smart, sustainable water solutions that help our planet and people thrive.

Pentair had revenue in 2022 of approximately $4.1 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 11,250 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.

