SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.: SpringWorks Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Tai-An Lin as Chief Scientific Officer

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, today announced the appointment of Tai-An Lin, Ph.D., as its Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Lin brings more than 25 years of biotechnology and global pharmaceutical experience in advancing drug discovery programs from target identification through early clinical trials across the therapeutic areas of oncology, immuno-oncology, and immunology.

