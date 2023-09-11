Anzeige
Montag, 11.09.2023
Nachfrageboom bei Silber! Hightech Branche on fire und nichts geht ohne Silber!
WKN: CBK100 | ISIN: DE000CBK1001
11.09.2023 | 13:30
Commerzbank AG - mBank S.A. EUR Benchmark GREEN 4NC3 SNP

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 11

September 11, 2023

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

mBank S.A.

EUR Benchmark GREEN 4NC3 SNP

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

mBank S.A.

Guarantor (if any):

none

ISIN:

XS2680046021

Aggregate nominal amount:

EUR 750,000,000

Description:

8.375 % 4NC3 green senior, non-preferred Notes due 11 September 2027

Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

Deutsche Bank

Erste Group

UBS Investment Bank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


