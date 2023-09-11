Commerzbank AG - mBank S.A. EUR Benchmark GREEN 4NC3 SNP
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 11
September 11, 2023
mBank S.A.
EUR Benchmark GREEN 4NC3 SNP
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
mBank S.A.
Guarantor (if any):
none
ISIN:
XS2680046021
Aggregate nominal amount:
EUR 750,000,000
Description:
8.375 % 4NC3 green senior, non-preferred Notes due 11 September 2027
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
Deutsche Bank
Erste Group
UBS Investment Bank
