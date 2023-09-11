Zonal Renewables plans to construct a new 100 MW floating solar project on a 90-hectare fishpond in the Philippines, in Cadiz, Negros Occidental province. Zonal Renewables has announced plans to construct a 100 MW floating solar power farm in Cadiz city, located in the province of Negros Occidental, Philippines. The farm will be built on a 90-hectare fish pond, reported the Philippine News Agency. The news outlet did not list the project's cost or its construction and commissioning target dates. However, it mentioned that the array has the potential to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...