EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: UBS AG
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
UBS AG acting through its London branch has issued a triple-tranche USD 3 billion senior benchmark transaction consisting of a 2-year USD 1 billion fixed rate note (ISIN: US902674ZV55) maturing on 11 September 2025, a 2-year USD 500 million floating rate note (ISIN: US902674ZX12) maturing on 11 September 2025 and a 5-year USD 1.5 billion fixed rate note (ISIN: US902674ZW39) maturing on 11 September 2028. Settlement date for all tranches is 11 September 2023.
11.09.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UBS AG
|Bahnhofstrasse 45
|8098 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.ubs.com
