UBS AG acting through its London branch has issued a triple-tranche USD 3 billion senior benchmark transaction consisting of a 2-year USD 1 billion fixed rate note (ISIN: US902674ZV55) maturing on 11 September 2025, a 2-year USD 500 million floating rate note (ISIN: US902674ZX12) maturing on 11 September 2025 and a 5-year USD 1.5 billion fixed rate note (ISIN: US902674ZW39) maturing on 11 September 2028. Settlement date for all tranches is 11 September 2023.





