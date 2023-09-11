Clean Air America, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Amtech LC and Formation of Clean Air Industries

ROME, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / Clean Air America, a leading manufacturer of industrial and educational air filtration solutions, is excited to announce its rebranding to Clean Air Industries. This change reflects the company's evolution and recent growth, including the acquisition of Amtech LC, an established manufacturer of industrial air filtration equipment, based in Russellville, Kentucky.





Clean Air Industries

Logo of newly-formed company named Clean Air Industries

The combination of Clean Air America, Inc. and Amtech LC significantly expands the company's product portfolio, enabling us to offer a more robust range of industrial and educational air filtration products. This strategic move is a testament to our commitment to continually enhance our offerings and provide our customers with comprehensive, state-of-the-art solutions.

"Clean Air Industries is more than just a new name. It represents our expanded capabilities, our commitment to quality, and our dedication to providing unparalleled service and support," said Part Willings, CEO of Clean Air Industries. "Our mission is to be the premier manufacturer of industrial and educational air filtration equipment, and this rebranding is a significant step towards achieving that goal."

The rebranding to Clean Air Industries also signifies our commitment to reducing lead times, ensuring that our customers receive their products faster and more efficiently. This focus on a superior customer experience is at the heart of our operations and will continue to drive our strategies and decisions.

As Clean Air Industries, we remain steadfast in our commitment to quality, integrity, care, and service. We believe that these values are the foundation of our success and will continue to guide us as we embark on this exciting new chapter.

We look forward to serving our customers under our new name and continuing to provide the exceptional products and services they have come to expect from us.

About Clean Air Industries:

Clean Air Industries, formerly known as Clean Air America, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of industrial and educational air filtration equipment. With a commitment to quality, integrity, care, and service, the company offers a wide range of innovative products designed to provide clean, safe, and efficient environments. Through its recent acquisition of Amtech LC, Clean Air Industries has expanded its product portfolio and capabilities, reinforcing its position as a premier provider of air filtration solutions.

For more information, please visit www.clean-air.com.

Contact Information:

Theodore Rigas

Head of Marketing

theo@clean-air.com

514-995-6980

Mark Salamone

President

mark.salamone@clean-air.com

216-469-6544

SOURCE: Clean Air Industries

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/781652/clean-air-america-inc-announces-acquisition-of-amtech-lc-and-formation-of-clean-air-industries