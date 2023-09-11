XA Interactive, Inc.: XA Interactive Acquires All Assets of Louisiana Onshore Exploration in a Landmark All-Stock Transaction

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:HIHI) who recently completed a reverse-merger with XA Interactive, Inc., a prominent player in the secondary recovery oil and gas sector is proud to announce a game-changing acquisition that signifies a significant milestone for both companies. In a strategic and undisclosed all-stock transaction, XA Interactive has successfully acquired all assets of Louisiana Onshore Exploration, which encompass a wide array of valuable resources, including operating wells, revenue, pumpjacks, drilling equipment, and a sprawling land portfolio comprising thousands of acres of land leases under management.

This acquisition is set to redefine the energy exploration landscape, consolidating XA Interactive's position as a key player in the industry. By combining forces with Louisiana Onshore Exploration, XA Interactive reinforces its commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable energy solutions.

Michael Prozer, Chairman of XA Interactive, expressed his enthusiasm for this transformative move: "The acquisition of Louisiana Onshore Exploration's assets represents a strategic leap forward for XA. We are excited to welcome their team, resources, and expertise into our organization, which aligns seamlessly with our vision for long-term growth and innovation in the energy exploration sector. Together, we'll harness our collective strengths to unlock new opportunities and continue delivering reliable, sustainable energy solutions to our clients."

Chris Roy, V.P of Land for Louisiana Onshore Exploration, commented on this acquisition: "We are excited to join forces with XA Interactive in this landmark transaction. This opens up new avenues for growth and innovation in the energy sector. We believe that our assets, and expertise will bring significant value to XA, and will create a dynamic synergy that benefits both companies and our stakeholders. We are looking forward to a fruitful collaboration that will drive the industry forward while ensuring continued excellence in energy exploration and production."

Josh Cohen, CEO of Controlled Capital, who played a crucial role in orchestrating this strategic roll-up, also weighed in on the acquisition: "This transaction marks a significant achievement for both XA Interactive and Louisiana Onshore Exploration. We believe that this partnership will create synergies, enhance operational efficiency, and drive enduring value for all stakeholders involved."This acquisition follows the signing of a definitive agreement by both parties, solidifying their commitment to this transformative relationship.

About XA Interactive (OTC PINK:HIHI):

XA Interactive is a dynamic player in the secondary recovery oil and gas sector, focused on harnessing innovative solutions to unlock the hidden potential of energy resources. With a commitment to sustainable growth and operational excellence, XA Interactive is dedicated to making a positive impact within the industry.

About Controlled Capital:

Controlled Capital is a leading financial advisory firm specializing in energy transactions. With a wealth of experience and expertise, Controlled Capital provides strategic guidance and facilitates impactful partnerships and financing options within the energy industry.

Forward-Looking Statements:

