The Foundation Seeks Proposals for Agricultural Education and Innovation

AGCO Agriculture Foundation (the "Foundation") a private foundation with the vision to prevent and relieve hunger through sustainable agricultural development, today announced the launch of its refined Call for Applications for Grant ("CAG") 2023 for one of its key focus areas: Advancement of quality education, research and innovation in agriculture. The Foundation invites non-profit organizations and public universities/educational institutions registered and recognized as charitable or non-profit organizations under the law to apply for grant funding by submitting a project proposal with grant funds $200,000 $450,000 for a project spanning two to three years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230911166518/en/

Photo provided from an AGCO Agriculture Foundation-funded educational project. (Photo: AGCO Agriculture Foundation)

"Building the capacity of our farmers is crucial to boosting and strengthening their skills towards increasing productivity," said Roger Batkin, Board Chair of the Foundation. "Through the refined Call for Applications for Grant, we have increased our grant funds to support projects targeted at empowering farmers, equipping young people for viable careers in the agricultural industry and strengthening capacity and skill development for women and farming communities."

The Foundation is committed to a farmer-centric approach and impact-driven initiatives for a food-secure world. In alignment with both AGCO's purpose to deliver farmer-focused solutions to sustainably feed our world and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 4 on "Quality Education," the Foundation recognizes the importance of facilitating access to quality agricultural education and training programs that support agricultural transformation, enhancement of capacity building and skill development of farmers, including youth and women.

Through community investment software partner, Benevity, the Foundation grant application platform will run the CAG 2023 cycle from September 11, 2023, to October 13, 2023. The 2023 CAG strengthens the Foundation's commitment to its strategic focus areas and seeks proposals that increase the capacity of farmers, farming communities, young people and women. Grants will facilitate access to the resources, training, activities, and support farmers' needs to continuously improve their practices, build resiliency and improve their profitability and contribute to a food-secure world.

Grant eligible non-profit organizations must submit a proposal with a focus on "Pillar two: Agricultural Education and Innovation" and can only submit one application under this focus pillar.

CAG Concept Brief, Application Forms, CAG Process Overview and FAQs

The Foundation recommends all non-profits thoroughly review all the materials for CAG 2023 before preparing and submitting an application.

Grant Application Page Access and start an application here.

CAG Concept Note on "Pillar two: Agricultural Education and Innovation."

CAG Process Overview/Guidelines.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs).

The application deadline for CAG 2023 is October 13, 2023, at 5 p.m. EDT. Please check the eligibility requirements prior to applying for this grant. The Foundation will only assess applications that meet the eligibility requirements of the CAG, adhere to the focus pillar of interest, and submit all required supporting documents as outlined in the CAG Concept Note.

Start an application today GRANT PAGE

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO's full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $12.7 billion in 2022. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag AGCOIR.

About AGCO Agriculture Foundation

Founded by AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) in 2018, the AGCO Agriculture Foundation is a private foundation with the vision to prevent and relieve hunger. The Foundation promotes impact programs that support food security, sustainable agricultural development and build the necessary agricultural infrastructure in marginalized farming communities. The Foundation is domiciled in Vaduz, Liechtenstein and its operations are managed from Duluth, Georgia, USA. For more information, visit https://www.agcofoundation.org/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230911166518/en/

Contacts:

John Agboola, AGCO Agriculture Foundation

john.agboola@agcocorp.com