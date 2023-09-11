Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 11.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 697 internationalen Medien
Nachfrageboom bei Silber! Hightech Branche on fire und nichts geht ohne Silber!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M3W0 | ISIN: CNE000000JP5 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
11.09.2023 | 14:36
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yili Group: Chinese Village Basketball Teams Perform at Half-Time as Guests of Honor at FIBA World Cup Final

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the FIBA Basketball World Cup final 2023, two village basketball teams from rural China were showcased to the world. Players from two village basketball teams in Taipan, a remote village in Guizhou province, were invited to the final as special guests of honor by Yili, the Chinese dairy brand and a key sponsor of the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup. The two teams were half-time performers at the final, which took place between Germany and Serbia on September 10 in Manila, showcasing their hoop skills to a global audience.

In 2022, videos of the village teams went viral on social media, leading netizens to dub the tournament the "Village Basketball Association." It is said that even Chinese basketball legend Yao Ming is a fan.

From rural Guizhou to the streets of Beijing, "Village BA" has become known to basketball fans far and wide, impressed by their passion for the game. Yili, as sports lovers, has not only been moved by the courageous spirit of the rural basketball players but also by the pure love of the sport among the villagers in Guizhou. Regardless of age, the villagers have made basketball a key part of their lives.

Players from all walks of life in the village have come together to play in the Village BA, including a farmer, a clerk, a cowherder, and a plumber. What is behind the special story of the Village BA? Watch the short film below to find out:

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2206724/BA______for___ENG_v3.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chinese-village-basketball-teams-perform-at-half-time-as-guests-of-honor-at-fiba-world-cup-final-301923324.html

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.