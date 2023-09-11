Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Surpasses Three and a Half Million Users

Company's End User Base Has Doubled Since its Acquisition of NetSapiens® in June 2021

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2023 / Crexendo, Inc. (Nasdaq:CXDO) ("Crexendo" or the "Company"), an award-winning, premier platform and provider of cloud communication services, video collaboration and managed IT services, today announced that its cloud communication platform now supports over three and a half million end users* globally.

Crexendo continues to execute against its diversified growth strategy, including expanding user count through licensees, agents and partners; attracting enterprise and mid-sized accounts; targeting new markets and territories domestically and internationally; increasing the number of new reseller logos and platform upgrades; and developing and building out future product applications and partners.

"The growth that we have seen in our customer base is the direct result of internal and external initiatives that we have been diligently implementing," said Crexendo CEO Jeff Korn. "Our coordinated sales and marketing efforts, as well as continued improvements that we are making to our offerings, have resulted in higher quality end products that are meeting the needs of both new and existing customers. This rapid and ongoing expansion is validating our diversified growth strategy and is underscoring our belief that the UCaaS industry is still in its early days with a long runway ahead. We expect to continue taking share for the foreseeable future while delivering what we believe is the premier platform in our industry."

*Users are defined as UCaaS application user seats including individual user licenses as well as applications such as conference bridges, call queues, and SIP trunks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over three and a half million end users globally.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include Crexendo (i) believing that the growth seen in its customer base is the direct result of internal and external initiatives that it has been diligently implementing; (ii) believing that having coordinated sales and marketing efforts and having made continued improvements to offerings which have resulted in higher quality end products that are meeting the needs of both new and existing customers; (iii) believing that the rapid and ongoing expansion validated the diversified growth strategy and underscores the belief that the UCaaS industry is still in its early days with a long runway ahead and (iv) expecting it will continue taking share for the foreseeable future while delivering what it believes is the premier platform in our industry.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contacts

Company Contact:

Crexendo, Inc.

Doug Gaylor

President and Chief Operating Officer

602-732-7990

dgaylor@crexendo.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

949-574-3860

CXDO@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/782307/crexendo-surpasses-three-and-a-half-million-users