Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 11, 2023) - Valhalla Metals Inc. (TSXV: VMXX) (OTCQB: VHMIF) ("Valhalla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares have been approved and admitted for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States, under the symbol "VHMIF". The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York and is the premiere marketplace for growth and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Valhalla's common shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange Venture under the symbol "VMXX".

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, Chairman states, "We believe the exposure to the US markets will make more investors aware of Valhalla and our exposure to copper, zinc and other critical metals for the green energy and transportation transition. If the US wants to meet the goals it has set for itself it must also invest in mining projects like our Sun deposit located in the Ambler Mining District of Alaska where there is a demonstrated history of doing mining right from an ESG perspective."

Information relating to Valhalla Metals as well as Real-Time level 2 quotes for the Company will be available on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Valhalla Metals

Valhalla Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its mineral projects towards feasibility. Valhalla's flagship project is the Sun copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver VMS projects located in Ambler Mining District, Northwest Alaska. The Company also owns the Smucker project, a high-quality copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver VMS project located in the Ambler Mining District, Northwest Alaska. Valhalla Metals Inc. shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol VMXX. For more information about Valhalla, please visit our website at www.valhallametals.com.

